Cards' defensive players eager for redemption, vowing big strides

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Give Dorian Etheridge credit: Louisville's senior linebacker is confident. Some might say OVER confident. Some might even go so far as to describe him as delusional.
But those are the non-believers, the ones who watched UofL's by defense get manhandled last year by almost every ACC opponent, and especially by kentucky and quaterback Lynn Bowden, who directed an offense that compiled 517 yards rushing in an embarrassing 45-13 rout in the regular season finale.
The Cardinals' defensive unit returns eight starters, along with a number of other players with experience. But could this be a classic case of, the good news is that everybody is back and the bad news is that everybody is back. In Etheridge's opinion, it is definitely the former.
"The sky is the limit," Etheridge said during fall camp. He was referring, of course, to UofL's defense, not opposing offenses, several of whom hit season scoring highs against the Cards. Wake Forest scored 59 (in a 62-59 loss), Miami tallied 52 and an offensively-challenged Boston College team had 39. When the smoke cleared, UofL was 102nd in total defense, having allowed 439.9 yards, and 109th in scoring defense (33.4 ppg).
"A lot of it was because of (a lack of) confidence," Etheridge said. "Coming off the year (2018) we were 2-10 it was hard to have a lot of confidence when you're coming off a year like that."
Etheridge, a four-year regular who will be making his 34th career start when Louisville opens its season against Western Kentucky Saturday night, believes the Cards will benefit from a solid performance against Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl and with a better understanding of the system in a second season under the same coaching staff.
Bryan Brown returned as defensive coordinator -- along with all of the other assistant coaches -- the first time for the current players to have the same coordinator two years in a row.
"We have a lot to build off of," Etheridge said. "We know what to do now and we can play faster without thinking. We have a lot of older guys out there with experience and it's exciting."
Outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison says it's hard to overestimate the value of continuity in the coaching staff.
"When you are changing coordinators every year you're never going to get comfortable with what you are doing because you are learning something new and you can't play fast," he said. "The more continuity you get, the more guys around one another are making the checks, not looking around and wondering what if."
Aside from experience and coaching, the Cards are also using their struggles from last season as motivation to improve their performance in a big way.
"Obviously, we weren't as successful as we wanted to be," cornerback Isaiah Hayes said. "We have that chip on our shoulder coming into this season. We made it a priority during the offseason to work like we were going to be one of the best defenses in the nation. The chip is definitely there and we're striving for perfection every single day."
Etheridge's and Hayes' teammates echo their determination and optimism.
"Coach Brown came in with a promising system and we bought into it, trying to get better week by week," safety Anthony Johnson said. "Translating this defensive system to the upcoming season, I think we'll be a much better defense. We'll be more comfortable. We'll play faster. Last year was more like a test trial. This year will be full go."
While agreeing with his players that there will be significant improvement this year, Brown did add a note of caution. "Rome wasn't built in one day," he said. In other words, don't expect UofL to transform itself into a top 20 defense like the ones he and head coach Scott Satterfield built at Appalachian State.
Satterfield says the main goal of the defense this season will be keeping big plays to a minimum, which was a major problem last season. For instance, Florida State scored on 44- and 60-yard pass plays; BC had a 72-yard touchdown pass and a 37-yard TD run; Wake Forest scored on three passes of more than 20 yards; Miami had passing TDs of 28, 31 and 67 yards.
Then there was the king of the hill -- Kentucky. Bowden scored on runs of 32, 46 and 60 yards, the Cats' Chris Rodriguez had a 64-yard TD run and Kavosley Smoke lit up UofL's defense for a 70-yard gain.
"The number one thing we have to get a lot better at is not giving up the big play," Satterfield said. "We have to make offenses earn yards. There were times when we gave up big plays and nobody was around (the ball). For example, Western Kentucky last year, they ran a tight end out pass across the middle, we had nobody around him and he goes 70 yards for a touchdown. I mean, that is really easy for the offense."
UofL was able to finish with an 8-5 record last season almost exclusively on the strength of an offense that was one of the most productive in the FBS, but Etheridge knows the defense will be under pressure to carry its share of the load this year.
"We know it's on us," he said. "We know what our offense can do; they're a top 25 offense. So it's on us now and we have to take pride in that. We can be the deciding factor in how our season goes."
Russ Brown, a former sportswriter for The Courier-Journal and USA Today, covers University of Louisville sports and college football and basketball for Kentucky Today. He can be contacted at 0926.russ.brown@gmail.com.
