Cards could be set up for strong finish, host Va. Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Having snapped a four-game losing streak in sensational fashion with its 48-16 trouncing of Florida State last week, it's reasonable to suggest that Louisville's reinvigorated football team could finish the regular season with another streak - five straight victories.
It was always apparent that UofL (2-4, 2-4) could enjoy a favorable journey through the ACC this year when the pandemic forced the league to revise its schedule, eliminating division play, adding Notre Dame and going to a 15-team model while rearranging schedules of each team.
When the smoke cleared, No. 1 Clemson was no longer on the Cardinals schedule. They also didn't have to face North Carolina, which was tabbed as the third-best team in the conference in the preseason poll. It was just as plain that UofL's schedule was front-loaded, with four of its first five opponents picked two through eighth, while four of its last five were forecast 9-14.
Even so, there were two opponents the Cards, who were picked fourth, figured to beat early on. But they couldn't pull it off, losing to Pittsburgh (8th) and a dreadful Georgia Tech team that was picked last and hasn't disappointed.
Those are two games UofL would like to take as a mulligan. The Panthers have lost four in a row since edging UofL 23-20 and the Yellow Jackets' 46-27 win over the Cards on Sept. 12 is their only victory in the last five games. In their last two, they have been outscored 121-34 by Clemson (73-7) and Boston College (48-27). UofL's other defeats came against No. 2 Notre Dame (12-7) and No. 12 Miami (47-34).
The Cards' strong performances against the Irish and FSU in back-to-back weeks, coupled with a softer schedule the rest of the way, encourages optimism.
"Obviously, we haven't had the success we were all hoping for early on," tight end Ean Pfeifer said. "But in-house we definitely think we've turned this thing around and we can run the table and finish 7-4."
UofL won't play another ranked team and should be favored in four of its last five outings, the exception being Virginia Tech (3-2, 3-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday (ACCN) in Cardinal Stadium, where the Hokies are a 3-point pick in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair (the over-under is 65.5).
In ESPN's Power Index the Cards are ranked No. 40. Tech is 19th, but of the final four foes, Wake Forest is 44th, BC 58th, Virginia 64th and Syracuse 98th, with a combined 9-13 ACC record.
So the opportunity for a strong finish is there, much like coach Scott Satterfield accomplished in 2014 when Appalachian State stood 1-5 before winning its last six games to wind up 7-5.
Of course, you wouldn't expect to hear Satterfield come anywhere close to agreeing with that assessment and you would be right.
"Well, I mean it just doesn't matter who you are playing," Satterfield said. "You can look at Florida State the week before we played them. They were up on North Carolina 31-7 at halftime, and then we beat Florida State. So I mean it doesn't matter. The rankings don't matter. All these teams can beat anybody.
"Whoever shows up, whoever's got the best week of preparation, and then goes out to that game and shows up will win. It's as simple as that. It doesn't matter what the records are. A team that's undefeated or a team that has one win, it doesn't matter. There is just one team that is head and shoulders above everybody else, which is Clemson. Everybody else in this league, anybody can beat anybody, and it depends on preparation and who's showing up."
The Virginia Tech team that is showing up Saturday was ranked in the Top-25 for three straight weeks at either 18th or 19th before dropping out following their ugly 23-16 loss at Wake Forest last weekend, their fourth defeat in the last six road games.
The Hokies couldn't get out of their own way, throwing three interceptions -- a career-high by redshirt junior quarterback Hendon Hooker -- absorbing 10 penalties for 111 yards and salvaging only six points on four trips inside the red zone.
"We haven't done those things, that's not who we are or who we are supposed to be," coach Justin Fuentes said. "We just can't hand people things. It's too competitive of a league -- everybody is too equal to hand them yards on penalties and turnovers."
Those were Hooker's first interceptions of the season. He has completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 470 yards and four touchdowns and has rushed for 291 yards, a 6.8 average and four TDs. Virginia Tech is averaging 291.6 yards rushing per game, led by Khalil Herbert's 656 yards and five touchdowns. The Hokies have scored 33.3 points per game.
This could be another big day for Louisville's offense because Tech has allowed 34.7 points and 451.2 yards per game.
It's a pivotal game for the Cards since a loss means they would have to go undefeated in their last four contests to post a winning record and avoid only their second losing season in the last 10 years. It will take an effort similar to the FSU game when they put together their best offensive and defensive performances of the season, racking up 569 total yards and committing no turnovers while holding the Noles to one touchdown in each half and breaking up 12 passes, a school record, with one interception.
"We've got a lot of tough games ahead," Satterfield said. "Any of those teams can beat you. But I like the way our guys are preparing. I like where their minds are at right now, and if we continue that for the next six weeks, hopefully a lot of good things happen."
Russ Brown, a former sportswriter for The Courier-Journal and USA Today, covers University of Louisville sports and college football and basketball for Kentucky Today. He can be contacted at 0926.russ.brown@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.