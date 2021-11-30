Candy Land multi-day event kicks off Thursday in Barbourville

BARBOURVILLE — The City of Barbourville will kick off the holidays in style with a multi-day Candy Land event scheduled to begin this Thursday, Dec. 2, on the city’s court square.
Chocked full of various holiday-themed activities, the Candy Land event will officially start Thursday evening with the first day of the “Deck the Halls, Y’all” wreath-making workshop presented by the Barbourville Women’s Study Club at First Christian Church’s Community Room.
The event will also be held on Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4. Classes will be held at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day. Pre-registration for the event is $50 for a 24-inch wreath. Space is limited to 18 people per class. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3nLWICO.
Friday will see the first day of The Holly Market, a small business and boutique craft fair, set up on the court square from noon to 8 p.m. The market will also be set up on Saturday from noon - 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon - 5 p.m.
The courthouse’s parking lot will play host to ice skating and a hockey slap shot station from noon - 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from noon - 5 p.m. on Sunday. Isabelle Barton is scheduled to perform musical entertainment and lead Christmas caroling on the court square Friday from 6-8 p.m.
Sally Gap Farms will be providing downtown carriage rides from 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday as part of the Sleigh Bells Ring and Santa Workshop. Carriage rides will cost $25 per family (4 adults, 2 kids) and will begin at the Barbourville Tourism Center. Santa’s Workshop will feature cookie decorating and hot chocolate for $5, s’more packets for $3 and ornament decorating for $5.
On Saturday, alongside the The Holly Market, the north end of the court square will also play host to the Market on the Square, a community yard sale, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The 101 on Main will be sponsoring a Breakfast with Santa event scheduled to take place from 9-11 a.m. at 101 North Main. Registration for the event costs $15 and will be required for adults and children ages 3 and up. Registration can be found at 101onnm.com. The event’s website says the event’s menu will offer eggs, sausage, chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, fruit, hot chocolate, coffee, and juice. The event will also feature Christmas themed activities, and a photo opportunity with Santa.
Hillview Stables will also be on hand providing “Polar Express” train rides for free on the court square Saturday from noon - 5 p.m. Professional saxophone player Matthew Polashek will provide musical entertainment at the court square’s alley from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m Saturday.
The city’s annual “I Believe in Santa Claus Christmas Parade” is scheduled to begin Saturday evening at 6 p.m. Following that, the city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony presented by Knox County UNITE is scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m. in front of the court house. Christmas carols will be performed by Lynn Camp Choirs accompanied by Knox County Christian Academy and soloist Margaret Pridemore and Kim Shields.
The city’s Snowman Hunt is slated to start following the tree lighting ceremony, with the first clue scheduled to be posted online at 7 p.m.
The City of Barbourville will wrap up the Candy Land multi-day event with a free holiday music concert scheduled to for 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. in front of the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.