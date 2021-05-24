CORBIN — The Sunup Initiative will host a memorial vigil at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to honor lives lost to racial violence throughout the United States.
May 25, 2021 is the one year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, a Black man living in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His death sparked mass protests in over 350 US cities and more showings of support across the globe, including Corbin and Eastern Kentucky.
As a community organization advocating for racial justice, The Sunup Initiative felt it was important to hold space for those that have been lost to racial violence over the course of the last year.
“It seemed fitting to hold this vigil on the anniversary of George’s death especially after the jury verdict that held the officer accountable for his murder,” said Lisa Garrison with The Sunup Initiative. “While there have been many conversations over the past year about race, equity, violence and policing, there is still much work to be done. With the escalation of violence against people of color, it is clear that we need to continue to connect and provide safe, supportive spaces to have these conversations about race.
The vigil will take place in the lot across from Sanders Park in Downtown Corbin. Attendees will be given small candles and invited to stand at safe social distances. Volunteers will be invited to share their experiences with race, their reflections on the problem of racial violence in our country, and their visions for healing, justice and peace.
The Sunup Initiative, in partnership with the Kentucky Humanities Council, will also be hosting a book club discussion of Kentucky’s Book of the Year, "Birds of Opulence", written by Crystal Wilkinson, on June 19 via Zoom from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Please contact sunupcorbin@gmail.com for call-in information or to sign up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.