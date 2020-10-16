This is one of eight candidates for Williamsburg City Council. The other seven candidate profile stories also ran in this week's newspapers.
WILLIAMSBURG — Mary Ann Stanfill is a lifelong resident of Williamsburg, who says she loves her hometown and is seeking reelection onto the city’s council.
“I believe in our motto that ‘Williamsburg feels like home’ and also think that we feel like family,” she said.
If reelected Stanfill says she would focus on the management of the city’s infrastructure, as well as its economic development.
“They kind of go together, but they are the two major components, the backbone of any city,” Stanfill said, noting the city has spent millions of dollars of the last several years investing in the city’s new water treatment facility, and waste plant.
“These two issues of these development go hand in hand,” Stanfill added. “With the improvement of infrastructure in our community comes stability to recruit new business, not only just in downtown, but all around. New business bring in revenues and allows the economical growth that I think all of our citizen strive for for our town.”
Stanfill said she would also focus on blighted property throughout the city. She cited the long process that must be followed in order to deal with such properties, and says that dealing with them can often times be expensive, time consuming, and complicated.
“The mayor, the council, Gina Hamblin, and our county attorney Kim Wilson, have worked to stay on top of the issues within our legal limits. Blighted property of unused houses and businesses can cost the city revenue. It become an eyesore and invites safety risks to our citizens,” said Stanfill. “So I want to continue to work and see if we can get through all the red tape and take care of this major problem.”
If reelected, Stanfill said she would also be excited to continue projects already under development by the city. She said she would also like to continue to work with the University of the Cumberlands, and show off the multiple athletic fields that call Williamsburg home.
“We have hosted state, regional, national level competitions that bring all of kinds of youth to our community, and revenues for our business,” she noted. “I would also like to continue working with the county government and improve even more on our use of the Cumberland River. And what a natural beauty it is. People have really enjoyed it I think in this last year.”
Serving the city council since first being elected in 2012, Stanfill cited her lifelong residency and experience as reasons why Williamsburg city voters should vote for her.
“With my experience, I can see opportunities that we need and issues we need to address, and making sure that our citizens receive the services they deserve,” she said. “I will continue to work very hard. I’ll be a good listener, and be the voice of Williamsburg on our city council.”
Stanfill is recently retired, and joked that it is the best job she has ever had. Before that, she taught in the Williamsburg school district for 27 years, 15 of which she served as the school’s cheerleading sponsor.
Stanfill is a graduate of Williamsburg and Cumberlands. She also attended the Kentucky School of Banking in Lexington before working 10 years at Bank of Williamsburg.
She has held a seat for the city’s recreation board for 15 and half years, and chaired Williamsburg’s Water Festival, which she said was one of the favorite events of Williamsburg for 15 years.
She and her sweetheart Gary have been married for 50 years.
“To the citizens of Williamsburg, I hope you read the list of candidates, because I’m number eight, and I hope you save a vote for me.”
