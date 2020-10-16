This is one of eight candidates for Williamsburg City Council. The other seven candidate profile stories also ran in this week's newspapers.
WILLIAMSBURG — Richard Foley has served the city of Williamsburg for three decades in a variety positions and is seeking reelection to the city’s council during this election cycle.
Foley said that in his opinion the biggest issue facing Williamsburg is the same issue facing a lot of cities at this time, finances.
“Our cost of operations goes up every year,” he explained. “Our insurance has just went up tremendously this year. The retirement plan is a huge amount of expense too, and these are benefits that we try to maintain for our city employees,” he added, noting that he feels a commitment as a city council member to look out for the city’s employees.
“One of the first questions I asked the mayor about the budget was, ‘is there something in the budget for a raise this year?’ And this year there are going to be raises,” Foley said. “I feel like that’s an important function of the council.”
Foley said that he chose to run for the city council again because he would like to continue to have a hand in the projects currently being done by the city, as well as potential future projects lined up for Williamsburg.
“I was on city council whenever the water park was established, and we’re thinking about doing something down there again,” he said. “There are several things going on in the city that I would like to continue to make a contribution to one more time anyway, if the citizens choose to reelect me.”
Foley’s service to Williamsburg in the variety of ways he does serve, is what he says makes him qualified to run for city council again. He is currently a member of the Kentucky Highlands Board where he has served for 30 years. Kentucky Highlands has helped to either create or save 17,000 jobs in eastern and southeastern Kentucky.
“I’m also on the Highland Housing Board, and we have built over a hundred houses in the main service area,” noted Foley. “I’ve served on the Cumberland Valley Aging Council there as well for several years. I served on the Cumberlands Workforce Board, it’s in Russel Springs which is an organization for work-ship training,” he continued. And I’m also on the Williamsburg Housing Authority Commission as well. So that kind of keeps me busy,” he said with a laugh.
Foley said that he’s never sought out any of positions he currently volunteers for. He was approached and asked to serve on each, excluding the city council of course. He’s even served as the council’s recorded for sometime, recording the council’s meeting minutes back when the city clerk was unable to.
“Jerry Rickett is the president of Kentucky Highlands, and we worked together when I worked for the city many years ago,” Foley explained. “He asked me to join as a Highlands Board member,” he said, adding, “The Workforce Board, the judge asked me to serve on that. The county judge asked me to serve on the Aging Council, so I haven’t seeked any of these out. They’ve just come to me, and asked if I would be willing to serve, and I have over the years.”
“I’m very proud of that, being able to serve the city of Williamsburg,” he also said. “Before that, I worked for the city for 10 years.”
Since being first elected to the city council in 1991, Foley highlighted his work on helping bring Briar Creek Park to the city of Williamsburg as one of his proudest accomplishments. He said that he helped purchase the land for the park through a federal grant program, and was also responsible for applying to get Briar Creek relocated.
“People probably don’t remember in this case, but the creek came over what is now the ball fields now,” Foley explained. “When I was working for the city then, we were able to secure permission to relocate the creek.”
Foley is also proud of the council being able to maintain the city’s budget with having to significantly raise property taxes on city residents.
“This year I think are virtually the same as last year,” he said. “I think that is a good mark on the city is to be able to continue to do that.”
Foley is married to his wife Janice and they have two daughters, Christa and Cara, and four grandchildren. He also volunteers at his church, Main Street Baptist Church, having helped run the lights, projections, and the church’s broadcasts.
When asked if he had anything to say to Williamsburg’s voters, Foley responded, “I would like to have their support to continue my service to the city. I’m number one on the ballot this time, which is the first time after all these years,” he laughed. “I enjoy my service to the city. We’ve got a great council, and we’d all like to continue to serve the city in the capacity we’ve been elected to do in the past.”
