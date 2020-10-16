This is one of eight candidates for Williamsburg City Council. The other seven candidate profile stories also ran in this week's newspapers.
WILLIAMSBURG — Loren Connell, 51, is a lifelong resident of Williamsburg who was first appointed to the city council in 2015. Since then he has successfully been reelected twice and is hoping Williamsburg residents elect him for a third term this election cycle.
Connell said the main reason he wants to be reelected is to see the continued growth of Williamsburg.
“My platform is surrounding three kind of big ideas: safety, growth, and improving the quality of life,” he pointed out. “We’ve made great strides since I’ve been on the council and know that there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done, really in all three areas.”
Connell said that his experience of living in Williamsburg all of his life and watching the city experience not only high points, but low points, are why he believes Williamsburg’s voters should vote for him.
“I think some of the ideas that I can bring based off of past experiences and watching the development of town here gives me an insight as to potentially barriers to growth, potentially to safety, potential barriers to quality of life,” he said. “I also think that my availability to the citizens of Williamsburg is another reason. I try my best to make myself available at any given time to help however I can.”
Connell originally went to school to work in the business field, but admits he was bitten by the coaching bug, which caused him to return to school to obtain his teaching certificate. He is a 1987 graduate of Williamsburg High School, and received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1991 and Master of Arts degree in 2000 both from the University of the Cumberlands. In 2003, he earned his Rank I in Education Administration from Union College and has completed post graduate work from the University of the Cumberlands.
“I was fortunate enough to get a job right here where I live,” he said. “I have been employed with the school system ever since, that’s 24 years.”
Connell says he is very active in community organization throughout Williamsburg.
“I’ve worked for a very long time with the little league program here in Williamsburg with baseball and basketball. I’ve helped with Upward basketball,” he said.
Connell has been the Director of Instruction for the Williamsburg school district for the past 18 years.
“I love working for the school system. I love making an impact for the students, and the kids here in Williamsburg.”
Connell and his wife Paula have one daughter named Kelsey who is a freshman at Lincoln Memorial University. The Connell’s are members of Williamsburg’s Main Street Baptist Church.
“I love the citizens of Williamsburg and want to make sure that I’m doing everything that I can do as a city councilman to serve the public the best that I know how to do that,” said Connell. “I would appreciate everybody’s vote throughout the the election process.”
