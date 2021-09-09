Candace's Courage Run returns for 5th year to bring awareness to childhood cancer

CORBIN—The fifth annual Candace’s Courage Race will be making a return to Corbin this weekend with hopes of bringing awareness to childhood cancer.
Candace Keith, a junior at Corbin High School, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2013 at just 8 years old. Candace battled cancer for several years and is now in remission, though she continues to fight medical issues related to the treatments. Today, Candace plays on the girls tennis team at Corbin High School and is a member of the National Art Honor Society.
Each year, the Keith family hopes to recognize those who have been affected by or are currently fighting childhood cancer during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with Candace’s Courage Race.
“It’s very prominent in the Tri-County area,” said Crystal Keith, Candace’s mother. “When Candace was going through her treatments, when she was first diagnosed in 2013, there were 16 cases of childhood cancers that we knew about in the Tri-County area. Knox County has been hit very hard with it and there are several cases around here. I just feel like it’s something we need to be aware of. Just because Candace is in remission and doing fabulous right now, it doesn’t mean we should forget—it doesn’t go away.”
The Keith family is excited for the return of the race after last year’s cancellation.
“Last year was hard for all of us with COVID and such a lifestyle change for everybody and having to be shut in but having this race is something that’s become a part of our lives and it’s something we look forward to,” said Crystal. “Being able to have this race again, it just does our hearts good to be able to come out and just to be able to lift these patients up, even the ones we don’t know, just to be able to lift them up and run for those who can’t and do things for those families. It just brings something special to our hearts.”
While some of the proceeds help the Keiths to be able to cover the costs to put on the race, Crystal said what is left over will go to the bone marrow transplant unit at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
“At Cincinnati Children’s, the families don’t get guest trays and on the bone marrow transplant unit, they actually cannot eat in the rooms with the child, so they have to leave the floor and go to the cafeteria and get food and sometimes that’s not feasible to have to do that,” Crystal said. “So we buy the cafeteria cards so that way they can order their food with their child and just stand outside of their rooms and eat really quick and get back in the room with the child.”
In addition to the race, there will be several other things going on during the event.
The silent auction will return this year with lots of hot items for community members to bid on, as well as a memory table set up with photos of loved ones who have passed away from cancer. There will also be a cotton candy machine for everyone to enjoy and Infinity Day Spa will have a massage-a-thon, offering minute massages for $1 during the event.
Before medals are given out post-race, the Wesley Fortney Hero Award and the Johnny Rowlett Compassion Award will be given out in honor of two people in the community who have made an impact on Candace’s life before their passing.
Candace’s Courage Race will begin at 6 p.m. at the track behind Corbin High School. Day-of registration will begin at 5 p.m. and will be $25 per person. The race is for the whole family with a flat and stroller-friendly course around Corbin High School and the surrounding community.
The Keith family is asking that everyone in attendance follow local and CDC guidelines by practicing social distancing. Hand sanitizer and masks will be provided but masks are not required to be worn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.