CAMPBELLSVILLE - Campbellsville University's 34th annual Excellence in Teaching Award Program Ceremony was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, 217 teachers received the Excellence in Teaching Award from 76 districts and/or private schools in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Twenty-two of the teachers have Campbellsville College or University degrees and nine teachers are National Certified Teachers.
Dr. Donna Hedgepath, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said, "The Excellence in Teaching program is one of our most meaningful tributes to Kentucky teachers.
"Teachers deserve recognition for pouring themselves into the lives of our P-12 students. Teachers not only serve students in the classroom, but they make profound impacts in their students' personal lives and on their future.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to recognize the best of the best in education!"
Hedgepath, herself a teacher and university professor for several years, would have been present for the ceremony, along with Dr. Lisa Allen, dean of the School of Education.
Allen said, "During this time of pandemic, teachers have had to be creative and flexible problem solvers in delivering relevant, timely instruction to their students.
"The teachers who are EIT recipients this year have and will continue to find innovative ways to lead, to teach and to help students succeed regardless of the learning challenges presented by COVID 19.
"I am sorry that this year, we are unable to have our usual celebration to honor them. I am proud of these teachers who continue to shape the future for all of us regardless of circumstances."
A total of 4,163 Kentucky teachers have been honored since the program began in 1987 with assistance from Earl Aaron and the Ward, Cundiff and Aaron Memorial Fund. The purpose of the program is to recognize the quality teaching and learning taking place in the school systems throughout Kentucky.
The Excellence in Teaching Awards program is in partnership with Lexington's CBS-affiliate, WKYT-TV.
The teachers are selected by their school districts in each grade level (preschool/elementary, middle and high school).
The 2020 Excellence in Teaching Award recipients included Theresa Woods, of Williamsburg, who teaches fourth grade reading, fifth grade math and fifth grade English/language arts at Williamsburg City School where she has taught since 2000. She formerly taught second grade at Linden West Elementary School from 1988 until 1991.
Woods received her degrees in elementary education from Cumberland College in 1987 and 1992. She is a 1982 graduate of Jellico High School in Jellico, Tenn.
She is married to Darrell Woods, and they have five children: Suzanne, Taylor and Mimi Perkins and Luke and Brandon Woods.
The 2020 Excellence in Teaching Committee included: Dr. Lisa Allen, dean of the Campbellsville University School of Education; Elizabeth Franklin, secretary to the dean, School of Education; Lisa Kirtley, data specialist; Natasha Nall, graduate secretary for the School of Education; Dominic Sanfilippo, early childhood program secretary, and Alice Steele, clinic support specialist.
