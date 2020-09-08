CORBIN — When a life-threatening medical emergency arises, a successful patient recovery often depends on the amount of time it takes to deliver that patient to the trauma center or advanced health care medical center, often by air ambulance. That’s care that many want to know will be covered, or at least not denied, by their insurance — but one patient advocate said too many times, it’s simply not the case.
Christina Kanmaz, spokesperson for the Save Our Air Medical Resources (SOAR) campaign, said even though emergency air ambulances are ready to deploy 24 hours a day and is an undeniably life-saving operation that unfortunately, some large insurers refuse to bring air medical providers in network and often refuse to cover the cost of a transport for those that are covered, deeming the trips not “medically necessary,” even though they were requested by a medical provider.
Recently the Times-Tribune looked into a local air medical transportation program and the impact COVID-19 was playing — it was minimal, but according to Kanmaz, health insurers are experiencing sky-high profits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The closure of more than 120 rural hospitals in the last decade, including four in Kentucky, have left approximately 80 million people around the country living more than an hour away from the nearest Level One or Level Two trauma center. In areas with few hospitals and limited access to care, air ambulances are often deployed to transport patients safely and quickly to a facility capable of providing the needed treatment.
Earlier this year, Executive Director of the National Consumers League Sally Greenberg wrote a letter to CEOs of Cigna, Aetna, and UnitedHealth Group, urging them to enter into productive negotiations with air medical service providers to ensure coverage of emergency air medical transportation. The ask came as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the country, making air medical services even more essential, particularly in areas similar to the Tri-County.
And according to Kanmaz, this would typically only raise premiums by about $1.70 and ensure their customers are protected in case of emergency.
“They strive to keep their networks narrow,” said Kanmaz when asked how insurance companies continue getting away with this. “We’ve been trying to bring attention to it. Enough is enough. It’s time to go in-network with these providers. It’s not going to increase premiums by more than a cup of coffee per month. People just don’t know.”
Kanmaz said now is the time for them to put patients first and negotiate in-network agreements with air medical providers. When tragedy strikes, Kentuckians — and Americans everywhere — deserve to have access to the life-saving services air ambulances provide, she said. Kanmaz is frustrated with the continued harmful practices that put Americans’ access to critical care, especially in rural areas, at risk, including refusing to cover the cost of air ambulance transports, sticking patients with a large balance bill that they cannot hope to pay.
“As their profits soar during a national crisis, they should be more incentivized than ever to bring air medical services in-network, providing this critical service to their customers and saving lives in the process,” said Kanmaz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.