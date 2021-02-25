WHITLEY COUNTY -- During the Whitley County School District Board of Education meeting Monday, Superintendent John Siler announced that Vickie Reeves, cafeteria manager of Whitley Central Intermediate School, had won this month's Above and Beyond Award.
Siler said he received an email from Whitley Central Intermediate School Principal, Susan Brashear, praising Reeves and her staff. In her email, Brashear said Reeves and her staff can often be seen going above and beyond by doing things like decorating the school's cafeteria for holidays, always greeting students and asking them about their day.
"Students need more than just books and teachers to learn. Having nutritional needs met is a vital part of students' focus and ability to learn, and having that need met by caring, smiling faces is something all schools may not have," Siler read from Brashear's email on Reeves.
Brashear also commended Reeves for her work in ensuring students and their siblings were fed breakfast, lunch, and snacks when it's been possible throughout the pandemic.
"If you haven't been a part of the major effort it takes to assemble and pack over a thousand meals and snacks per day, I can tell you, it's no easy task," wrote Brashear. "Vickie and the cafeteria staff are dedicated to our students and their nutritional needs. I feel honored and proud, and very thankful to have them as part of our school team."
The board also approved a motion that could make it easier for school officials delivering meals to homes, by approving of the purchase of two new vans for the school district. Siler said the vans would be stored at the district's bus garage and be signed-out when needed.
Siler explained that during the pandemic, district school bus drivers would use school buses to deliver food to students at home. However, there have been some occasions in which bus driver were unavailable, making it more difficult to make deliveries as the district would have to find a replacement who could drive a bus. The vans would allow the district to have a backup plan in delivering the meals.
The board also approved the meeting's consent agenda which included a spring break trip for the high school's baseball team during spring break of this year.
Siler said that most years the baseball team travels out of state, most commonly to South Carolina, during spring break to play and scrimmage other high school baseball teams. Because of the pandemic however, Siler said baseball coach Jeremy Shope wanted to take the team to Paducah in western Kentucky instead.
"Obviously during the pandemic we want to try and make this as safe as possible, but still let the kids enjoy something like that," commented Siler. "It was this time last year in just a few days, a couple weeks from now that everything was shut down," he continued. "Our baseball team and softball team, and track, tennis team, all of our spring sports teams lost their complete season."
Siler said just like in year's past, parents would have to sign-off on their child going on the spring break trip. Siler also made note that Shope had made plans that should a student get sick while on the trip, the student would be taken to a testing site, with parent permission, and then driven back to Whitley County provided the parent could not make it out to western Kentucky.
Whitley County's spring break is scheduled for the first full week in April.
Director of Pupil Personnel Patrick Bowling informed the board that the district's calendar committee had met earlier this month and compiled information to be added to a survey that will be released to staff, employees, and parents for their input on next year's calendar.
Bowling said the survey would be live on Wednesday, Feb. 23, and would stay live for a week. There is a link posted to the district's website to take part in the survey.
"I like the fact that we are surveying our parents and getting their ideas on what calendar works best for them and for their kids," said Siler. "But then, we're also surveying our teachers, and employees so everybody will have a chance to have some input."
In other school board business:
- The board approved the preliminary Site Based Decision Making (SBDM) allocations for the 2021-2022 school year. Siler said the amount of $100 per student would remain the same.
- The board approved student accident insurance and voluntary student accident insurance for the 2021-2022 school year.
- The board approved bank depositary contract with Community Trust Bank for 2021-2022 as part of its consent agenda.
