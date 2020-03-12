Busy spring planned for Corbin Arena

Corbin, KY (40701)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.