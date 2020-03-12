Busy spring planned for Corbin Arena

CORBIN — It looks to be a busy spring at the Corbin Arena with numerous shows and events scheduled for the upcoming months.
Just days after announcing the American rock band 38 Special's scheduled performance for May 29, the Corbin Arena posted to their Facebook announcing a trio of southern rock/country bands for late October.
The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band are teaming up for the Fire on The Mountain Tour along with special guest Scooter Brown Band. The tour is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Arena.
Tickets for this event will be available Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. at the Corbin Arena Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.
Also on Friday, Pro Bull Riding returns with the Challenge of the Super Bull and continues Saturday. The event starts at 8 p.m. each night with tickets starting at just $15.
Friday, March 27, The Price Is Right comes to town. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. featuring the longest running game show in TV history, giving guests the opportunity to spin the wheel and play for cash and prizes.
Corbin Arena Manager Kristi Balla said "The Price Is Right Live" came to her and she thought it would be something that people in the area would really like. While the event won’t be televised, guests will be able to win prizes and trips.
On April 11, Ryan Upchurch, or Upchurch the Redneck, an American performer, comic and rapper will perform to a sold out Arena. Balla was excited about getting this event in Corbin and it proved to pay off.
Less than a week after Upchurch, Aaron Lewis will take the stage on April 16. Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum artist Lewis is bringing his State I’m In Tour to Corbin. Balla has worked with Lewis on numerous occasions over the past 20 years, both with Staind and as a solo artist.
Tickets for Lewis are still available for this show. Tickets are $29, $39, $59 and $99, and can be purchased at the Corbin Arena box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.
Rock bands Winger and Fire House with special guest Bullet Boys take over on Saturday, April 25, closing out the month.
May welcomes the Corbin Rod Run, an indoor and outdoor automotive event open to all cars and trucks. The event will be held May 22-23.
