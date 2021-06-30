CORBIN — Southeast Kentucky Audiology has been helping people in the area to hear better for nearly two decades with their ever-growing, full-scope clinic.
Dr. Liz Rogers, who owns and operates the clinic, studied audiology at Indiana University before traveling to Los Angeles for her residency year at the House Ear Institute. Following her residency, Rogers found herself in Lexington for a couple years before meeting Dr. Angela Morris, who was the previous owner of Southeast Kentucky Audiology.
Rogers began working with Morris at the clinic and eventually, Rogers took over as owner of the business.
“In 2017, I bought the business and we have just continued to grow and add services,” Rogers said. “My goal really was to be a full-scope audiology practice. Most people know, if they have heard of an audiologist before, the only thing they really know of that we do is hearing tests and hearing aids but our field offers so much more than that. So, it was kind of my goal to provide all of those services here so our patients don’t have to drive to Lexington or drive to Knoxville to get the care they need, so we’ve slowly over the years added more services to really be a full-scope clinic.”
In addition to hearing tests and hearing aids, Southeast Kentucky Audiology also sees infants who have not passed their hearing screening after birth.
"We can do hearing aids on adults, on babies or a cochlear implant which is a device when hearing loss is so severe that hearing aids are no longer appropriate because they just cannot reach that level of hearing loss, we will be talking about a cochlear implant,” Roger said. “We don’t do the surgery, it is a device that requires surgery, but we have a hospital that we work with in Danville, so we refer a majority of our patients there and then we do all the follow-up care.”
Southeast Kentucky Audiology also offers ear wax removal with the Earigator, which is the only one of two in the state and was specifically designed for easy ear wax removal.
“The next thing that we added was balance evaluations,” Rogers said. “Audiologists can evaluate and diagnose why patients are dizzy, so we decided to add that service with the Rotary Chair, which is also only one of two in the state—the other one being all the way in Louisville.”
Patients complaining of vertigo or imbalance can be evaluated with the use of the Rotary Chair. Rogers said she is also working with area sports medicine people in hopes of helping with concussion diagnosis and evaluations.
“It never dawned on me how critical providing this service is to residents and patients because your ear is so important in helping to keep you upright that literally if we can help diagnose why a patient is dizzy or unstable or anything, we could help save them from a fall,” she said. “Falls risk, breaking a hip and knowing the mortality rate after breaking a hip—we really do have this really critical role through that process.”
The clinic also offers a 3D ear scanner, which is the only one in the state and is used to help make custom ear pieces for patients, as well as cognitive screenings with a device called the Cognivue.
“It just kind of hit us recently that we’re offering all these things that are either rare in the state of Kentucky or the only one in Kentucky and we just are really proud of that,” Rogers said.
With such rare services offered at the clinic, Rogers said patients travel from near and far, with patients traveling from West Virginia, Virginia and throughout the Tri-County and surrounding areas to be seen by the providers.
Southeast Kentucky Audiology continued to serve their patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and even saw an uptick in patients coming in complaining of hearing loss after the mask mandate went into effect.
“I’m grateful that I’m able to offer these services to patients here and we’re just happy to be here as a resource,” Rogers said.
Southeast Kentucky Audiology accepts most insurances and offers other programs to help with cost. For more information, visit www.sekyaudiology.com or call their office at 606-528-9993.
