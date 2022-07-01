KEAVY — Laurel Gardens is continuing tradition while also evolving to become more than just a garden center as the business celebrates 50 years.
John and Betty Gill began a landscaping installation business called Laurel Landscaping Co. in 1972 which later became Laurel Gardens. When Tracie Young was around 15, she began working with the Gills at Laurel Gardens in the summer.
About four years ago, Tracie and her husband Mark returned to the area and as the Gills were ready to retire, the Youngs agreed to take over ownership of Laurel Gardens.
For the Youngs, Laurel Gardens has always been their happy place and they love getting to share that with the community — something they are wanting to do in new ways.
Tracie, with the help of her daughter Leanne, is trying to work on innovative ways to bring the community to Laurel Gardens all throughout the year.
"We're a staple in Keavy and in the community," Leanne said, noting they want to keep the business open year-round to allow people to come hang out and enjoy the environment. Some customers already do that and the staff will spend downtime chatting with those who have been coming for years.
Laurel Gardens is a place many visit as a tradition. They have fall plants and inspiration as well as Christmas trees and poinsettias.
"It's generational," Leanne said. "Some people will come get a Christmas tree each year because it's something they've done for 50 years."
Those traditions are something the Youngs cherish and value as well.
"We like that connection and I think that's probably the best part is that people who know about this place love it and they feel connected," Tracie said, also noting that customers come from all over to continue those traditions. She said there are some who live outside of Chicago who will stop to get plants on their way to Florida.
The center has three acres of plants with 11 greenhouses, where customers are bound to find unique plants and inspiration for their own gardens and landscape. Customers can also call to check to see if Laurel Gardens has a specific plant they are looking and can request specific plants for next year.
The staff has a collective knowledge of a variety of plant topics, including native plants, gardening, trees, edible landscaping, house plants, specialty baskets and more. While they don't have a landscaper who draws up plans or does installation, the staff can help provide ideas and inspiration.
Laurel Gardens has hosted some weddings and tends to see photographers use the space for photos, especially during prom season. They do ask that photographers call ahead of time to schedule an appointment to make sure it's not during a busy time.
While Laurel Gardens will always be a garden center, they hope to expand and ease into new ventures as well like having a classroom to teach various topics like a class on how to use freeze dryers.
Laurel Gardens is part of the Master Nursery Program, Better Business Bureau and Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
They are located at 2200 Level Green Road, Corbin, and are open in the summer Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.; and appointment only on Wednesday and Thursday.
Tracie and Leanne want people to know Laurel Gardens is available for plant needs the majority of the year and the business is only closed in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.