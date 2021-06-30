CORBIN — After nearly 30 years of being known as Combs Family Dentistry, the dentist’s office across the street from Corbin’s Pepsi plant was bought and rechristened Cumberland Falls Family Dentistry in 2019.
Dr. Travis Coleman, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Louisiana native, said he drew a 700-mile circle around Lafayette, Louisiana on a map when looking for a practice to purchase. His search lead him to look at 20 different practices across the southeast. Coleman eventually chose Corbin after touring the city and meeting with locals.
“Everyone I met in Corbin was here to help the small business,” he added. “Dave Cox, the superintendent, gave me a personal tour of all the schools because he knew we had four kids. That didn’t happen anywhere else. I think that was the biggest determining factor in me coming here, was how everyone was friendly and helpful. I think this is a great place for small businesses.”
On average, Coleman says Cumberland Falls Family Dentistry sees around 120 patients a week and is currently accepting new patients at this time. Coleman says his practice attempts to do everything they can in-house, but sometimes has to recommend patients to specialists outside of the area.
“The big challenge right now is that specialists are so far away. We have a local periodontist, which is great, but the nearest endodontist is an hour away, so root canals are an hour away,” he explained, adding that his practice does perform some root canals but may have to recommend a patient see a specialist in some situations.
Coleman is assisted by six full-time staff members who he retained after taking over for Combs. He says his staff is a huge help and is always willing to step in and help each other out. In February, Coleman brought Keavy native Dr. Daniel Carter on board as well.
Before moving back to the Corbin area, Carter served as the dental director of Western Kentucky University’s Institute for Rural Health, a mobile dental unit aimed at helping the medically underserved population of the Bowling Green area.
“I brought Daniel on because one, he was a great fit and two, I was here everyday until around 6 or 6:30 p.m.,” Coleman said, noting that not only was he responsible for seeing his patients but also had to run a locally-owned small business at the same time.
Coleman says the reception he’s received since coming to Corbin has been great. He says it helps having Carter as a partner.
“I think it helps put the patients at ease. When they come in, if I’m not there, they at least know someone with a familiar face,” he said before joking that nearly everyone who came in knew Carter or his family.
Cumberland Falls Family Dentistry is located at 1001 Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin. They are open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. For more information on Cumberland Falls Family Dentistry, check out their Facebook page or call (606) 528-7730.
