BURGER WEEK: Travis' Cafe offering up the Greek Garden Burger

Travis’ Cafe
Greek Garden Burger: Fresh lean ground beef blended with spices, served on a toasted bun, with fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, provolone cheese, fresh greens and finished with a cucumber tzatziki sauce.
How many times has your restaurant participated in Burger Week?
Four years.
Why did you choose to participate in Burger Week again?
It’s really good for local businesses. It brings a lot of people in that we normally don’t see and you get to come up with new stuff every year.
Why did you choose the Greek Garden Burger for this year’s Burger Week?
It’s a little lighter than what the normal burgers are. Usually they’re super heavy and thick and it just seems perfect for the summertime.
606-515-7589
209 N. Main St.
Owner: Travis McDonald
Hours: Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
