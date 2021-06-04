BURGER WEEK: The Wrigley to offer up the Smash Mouth Burger

The Wrigley
Smash Mouth Burger: Moonlight Farm beef, shaved griddled onions, white American cheese, all star slaw served on a butter brioche bun
How many times has your restaurant participated in Burger Week?
We've been excited to participate every year since it’s inception!
Why did you choose to participate in Burger Week again?
Burger Week has definitely been a part of our journey of growth as a restaurant. It's an opportunity for us to be creative and try to out-do ourselves in creativity and sales from year to year. Plus it's a foodie event for our community that our patrons have really grown to love and look forward to every year!
Why did you choose the Smash Mouth Burger for this year’s Burger Week?
Our burger at The Wrigley this year is inspired by the classic smash burger that has become so popular nation-wide but of course with our own spin to it. We named it Smash Mouth after the fan favorite 90's band giving a retro feel to the burger. Of course we are true to our mission to source local beef from Moonlight Meats griddled with shaved onion creating a crispy crust, melty white American cheese, and instead of "special sauce" we top the burger with "all star" slaw for a nice fresh saucy crunch. You'll definitely want to smash this one in your mouth immediately!
606-261-2008
207 South Main Street
Owner: Kristin Smith
Hours: Tuesday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. - noon
