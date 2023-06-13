CORBIN — As we kick off the final full week of Spring, the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission is hoping everyone will wrap their fingers around the delicious burgers being offered now through Saturday as part of Burger Week 2023.
There are nine restaurants participating in the second edition of the 2023 foodie series after Restaurant Week in March — four of whom will also be looking to win a “Golden Ticket” to the World Food Championships this fall in Dallas.
All are vying for the traveling People’s Choice Award trophy that will be given to the restaurant receiving the most votes at www.corbinkytourism.com. Try them all and vote for your favorite!
The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery
606-261-2008
207 S. Main St.
Owner — Kristin Smith
Hours — Tuesday-Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday: 11 a.m.–10 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Monday & Sunday: Closed
Burger — Banh Mi Burger: Moonlight Meat Beef, Hoisin Sauce, Viet Slaw, Jalapenos, Sriracha Aioli, Fire & Ice Pickle. Price is $8.
Why choose this burger for this year’s Burger Week?
It stands out. Chef Kristin spent time in China, so she wanted to blend Chinese with American style food.
Why do you like to participate in these foodie weeks?
It’s free advertisement. It gets the name out and reaches out to people who typically don’t eat at the Wrigley.
What would the people’s choice award mean to the restaurant?
It’d be a great feeling and it means that you have the best burger.
