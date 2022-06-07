Burger Week kicked off Monday and runs through Saturday. There are nine participating restaurants in the 2022 edition of this foodie week. The traveling trophy for the People's Choice Award will be given to the restaurant receiving the most votes at www.corbinkytourism.com.
Wrigley Taproom & Eatery
606-261-7344
207 S. Main Street
Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight, Monday and Sunday closed.
Burger: Jalapeno Popper Burger — All-beef patty covered in blackberry jam, cream cheese, jalapenos and tobacco straw onions.
The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery has participated in Burger Week every year since its inception, offering a familiar face to fans of the event.
With the decision to choose the Jalapeno Popper Burger, owner Kristin Smith offered the following: “For this year’s Burger Week we wanted to bring a little heat and make a play on a crowd favorite — the jalapeno popper,” she said. “We are adding blackberry jam to the build for a sweet and spicy combo that is out of this world good! We are incredibly proud that our beef used for our burgers is locally sourced and processed at Moonlight Meats, and that in itself makes for a super tasty beef burger.”
Like those before her, Smith is excited for the new customers and business the festivities will bring her establishment, particularly early in the month of June.
“We are always excited to meet new patrons to our tables and get a bump in sales during what is typically a slow month for us,” She said. “Breaking our goals of burgers sold each year is pretty exciting for us as well. This year we hope to sell 1,000 burgers!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.