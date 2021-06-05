BURGER WEEK: The Ice House serving up the Teriyaki Burger

The Ice House
Teriyaki Burger: 8oz all beef patty topped with house made teriyaki sauce, pineapple and red onion
How many times has your restaurant participated in Burger Week?
This is the first time.
Why did you choose to participate in Burger Week for the first time?
Since we still consider ourselves a new establishment, we wanted to introduce ourselves, hoping that everyone would come in and eat our great food. Especially this Teriyaki Burger, I think everyone will be excited about it. I think it’s great advertisement for the business.
Why did you choose the Teriyaki Burger for this year’s Burger Week?
If anyone knows anything about us, the Ice House is owned by Brenda and Samantha Buttry. Samantha competes in jujitsu and cage fighting, and she’s really into healthy foods. For example, right now we offer power bowls and wraps. We felt like since we grilled the onions, the green peppers, and fresh pineapples, this dish would be part of her personality.
606-261-7588
899 KY 26
Owner: Samantha Buttry
Hours: Tuesday -Thursday 11 a.m. -11 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. - 1 a.m.; Saturday 6:30 a.m. - 1 a.m.
