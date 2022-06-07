Burger Week kicked off Monday and runs through Saturday. There are nine participating restaurants in the 2022 edition of this foodie week. The traveling trophy for the People's Choice Award will be given to the restaurant receiving the most votes at www.corbinkytourism.com.
The Depot on Main
606-523-1117
101 N. Main St
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Closed Sunday
Burger: All American Burger — All beef patty topped with homemade fried cheese and bourbon glaze served on a brioche bun
How many times has your restaurant participated in Burger Week: I’ve been here for four years and I think we’ve participated every year as far as I can remember.
Why do you like to participate in these foodie weeks: I just like coming up with new things. I hope everyone likes them when I do. I think this burger is a good one.
Why choose this burger for this year’s Burger Week: It was something completely different I’d never tried. Once I tried it, I think everyone kind of fell in love with it, and I couldn’t think of a better one to use.
