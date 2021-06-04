The Depot on Main
Hawaiian Burger: All-beef patty topped with pineapple, red onions, teriyaki sauce, bourbon sauce and Swiss cheese.
How many times has your restaurant participated in Burger Week?
We’ve been doing it since it’s been going on.
Why did you choose to participate in Burger Week again?
It is great for the community, to get people in to see our establishment and our other stuff. It works out good because you get people in that don’t usually come in.
Why did you choose the Hawaiian Burger for this year’s Burger Week?
We’ve got to beat ourselves every year with what we’ve done and do something different, like last year we did the Bloody Mary Burger and this year we just flip flopped it and did something else. We also go on cruises and stuff, prior to COVID, so we have a bunch of ideas and we just throw one out at a time where we go to different countries, it’s just something different.
606-523-1117
101 N. Main Street
Owner: Lisa Cradic and Billy Messer
Hours: Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
