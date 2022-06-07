Burger Week kicked off Monday and runs through Saturday. There are nine participating restaurants in the 2022 edition of this foodie week. The traveling trophy for the People's Choice Award will be given to the restaurant receiving the most votes at www.corbinkytourism.com.
The Caboose Sports Tavern
606-261-2212
107 N. Main St
Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 4 p.m.-11 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 4 p.m.-1 a.m.; Closed Sunday-Monday
Burger: Smoked Chipotle Honey Sliders - Two slider burgers topped with lettuce, tomato, American cheese and smothered in smoked chipotle honey BBQ sauce on a brioche bun
How many times has your restaurant participated in Burger Week: I’ve been open three years this year. This will be the fourth time.
Why do you like to participate in these foodie weeks: It’s great for the community and the businesses. It brings different people into our restaurants. We get to show we can do something different.
Why choose this burger for this year’s Burger Week: It is a sauce that I created just for Burger Week. I’ve been working on it for months. It’s a chipotle honey smoked BBQ sauce. It took a little while, I just perfected it. We’re going to use it on salmon too but I just wanted to use it for burger week first.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.