The Caboose Sports Tavern
Souse & Savory Sliders: 3 slider burgers topped with an onion ring, beer cheese and BBQ sauce.
How many times has your restaurant participated in Burger Week?
This will make the second year since we’ve opened.
Why did you choose to participate in Burger Week again?
It’s just great for the community and to get people in that have never been in. I’m the only 21 and over establishment at all times, I’m the only true bar Corbin has. So, it gets a different base of people and gives us a chance to create and do something different.
Why did you choose the Souse & Savory Sliders for this year’s Burger Week?
The sliders are what we do at the Caboose. We have regular burgers too but our sliders is what we’ve done to be different from everybody else, where we’ve brought something different to the table downtown. Last year we did the Baby Bourbon Sliders and the sliders are just our selling point, that’s what we sell the most of—besides wings.
606-261-2212
107 N. Main Street
Owner: Billy Messer
Hours: Tuesday – Thursday 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.
