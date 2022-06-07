Burger Week: Si Senor

Burger Week kicked off Monday and runs through Saturday. There are nine participating restaurants in the 2022 edition of this foodie week. The traveling trophy for the People's Choice Award will be given to the restaurant receiving the most votes at www.corbinkytourism.com.
Si Senor
606-261-7170
1600 Main Street
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m-midnight, Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Burger: The Si Senor Burger — All-beef patty topped with cheese, mushrooms, jalapenos, tomatoes and grilled onions.
Si Senor has participated in Burger Week for four years including this year’s event, and this year they’re bringing the heat with the Si Senor burger, topped with spicy jalapenos.
“I just wanted something that is a little spicy,” Owner Imer said. “Spicy to blow people’s minds.”
Imer looks most forward to Burger Week for the crowds it brings, giving people who may otherwise not be aware of Si Senor, or just not see the establishment as a regular option, a reason to give him a shot.
“We bring in new people,” he said. “Regardless of whether or not we lose money, we bring in new customers so [it’s worth it].”
