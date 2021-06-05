BURGER WEEK: Si Senor serving the Si Senor Burger

Si Senor
The Si Senor Burger: All beef patty topped with cheese, mushrooms, jalapeños, tomatoes and grilled onions.
How many times has your restaurant participated in Burger Week?
This is our third year.
Why did you choose to participate in Burger Week again?
It’s an easy way to get our name out there, and I think it’s a cool way for people to try something new.
Why did you choose The Si Senor Burger for this year’s Burger Week?
Considering we are a Mexican restaurant, we wanted to do something spicy, yummy, and awesome.
606-261-7170
1600 Main St.
Owner: Imer Lopez
Hours: Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
