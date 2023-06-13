CORBIN — As we kick off the final full week of Spring, the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission is hoping everyone will wrap their fingers around the delicious burgers being offered now through Saturday as part of Burger Week 2023.
There are nine restaurants participating in the second edition of the 2023 foodie series after Restaurant Week in March — four of whom will also be looking to win a “Golden Ticket” to the World Food Championships this fall in Dallas.
All are vying for the traveling People’s Choice Award trophy that will be given to the restaurant receiving the most votes at www.corbinkytourism.com. Try them all and vote for your favorite!
Si Señor Mexican Grill
606-261-7170
1600 Main St.
Owner — Imer
Hours — Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Burger — The Si Señor Burger: All beef patty topped with cheese, mushrooms, jalapenos, tomatoes and grilled onions. Price is $8.50.
Why choose this burger for this year’s Burger Week?
We always choose something spicy. It was the right burger at the right time.
Why do you like to participate in these foodie weeks?
One reason is it brings new people and opens people’s minds that a Mexican restaurant can do more than Mexican food; we can make a good burger.
What would the People’s Choice Award mean to the restaurant?
That’s a tough question. It means that we’ve done our job. Our time wasn’t wasted because of our efforts.
