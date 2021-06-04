BURGER WEEK: Shep's Place to offer Blazin’ Black and Blue Burger

Shep’s Place
Blazin’ Black and Blue Burger: A blazing’ black and blue burger that is made with a fresh half-pound patty on a toasted brioche bun, topped with buffalo sauce, house ranch and bleu cheese crumbles. Dressed underneath with leaf lettuce and a fresh tomato.
How many times has your restaurant participated in Burger Week?
We opened our doors in December 2018, so we’ve only participated in one Burger Week and that was in 2019.
Why did you choose to participate in Burger Week again?
We chose to do it again this year because we think it’s a great opportunity to kind of showcase a different type of burger than what we normally have to offer. We didn’t want to do something super generic. Even though it’s $6 for the burger, all of the restaurants go all out in trying to win the best burger award. We love Burger Week and that it helps bring a big flow of people in during that time. It’s a great opportunity for new people who have never been inside our restaurant before to come and eat with us.
Why did you choose the Blazin’ Black and Blue Burger for this year’s Burger Week?
We chose it because a lot of people like buffalo sauce around here. We felt like it’s a nice flavor profile when it comes to being kind of spicy, but it’s cooled down as well. We wanted to make sure the flavor wasn’t overbearing one way or the other, and wanted to have a nice balanced burger.
606-280-4248
306 South Main Street
Owner: Mark and Brandon Shepherd
Hours: Wednesday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.
