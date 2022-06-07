Burger Week kicked off Monday and runs through Saturday. There are nine participating restaurants in the 2022 edition of this foodie week. The traveling trophy for the People's Choice Award will be given to the restaurant receiving the most votes at www.corbinkytourism.com.
Seasons
606-528-1298
313 S. Main Street
Hours: Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Burger: Double Decker Southwest Burger — Two black Angus beef patties served with American cheese covered with a southwest chili and served on a traditional bun
Another establishment who has participated in every version of Burger Week since it was created, Seasons once again looks to challenge Corbin’s best burgers in 2022 with the Double Decker Southwest Burger, featuring a bit of spice with southwest chili on the patty.
“Our chicken chili we’ve been doing has been really, really popular,” Owner Jason Mathews said. “So what we’re putting on the burger is similar to that, it just has a bit more heat to it.”
Mathews looks forward to Burger Week for the foot traffic it’ll bring to Seasons, with any restaurant owner knowing the people are the most important part of a restaurant’s success.
“[Burger Week] gets a lot of new customers into our restaurant,” he said. “New customers that might not have come in before and hopefully they’ll become return customers!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.