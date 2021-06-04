BURGER WEEK: Seasons to serve Buffalo Trace Double Decker Bourbon Bacon Swiss Burger

Seasons
Buffalo Trace Double Decker Bourbon Bacon Swiss Burger: Two Black Angus beef patties served with a Buffalo Trace bourbon glaze, topped with Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayonnaise and mustard and served on a brioche bun.
How many times has your restaurant participated in Burger Week?
Every year that they’ve had it.
Why did you choose to participate in Burger Week again?
It’s just a good community event. It brings a lot of customers and new customers into our restaurant that has probably never been here before. So they get to come in and experience our place and our good food.
Why did you choose Buffalo Trace Double Decker Bourbon Bacon Swiss Burger for this year’s Burger Week?
We’ve actually been doing bourbon chicken and bourbon salmon. The bourbon glaze has been going over so well, we decided to use it for the burger week.
606-528-1298
313 South Main Street
Owner: Shea Hensley and Jason Mathews
Hours: Tuesday - Friday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Friday & Saturday 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.