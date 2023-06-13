CORBIN — As we kick off the final full week of Spring, the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission is hoping everyone will wrap their fingers around the delicious burgers being offered now through Saturday as part of Burger Week 2023.
There are nine restaurants participating in the second edition of the 2023 foodie series after Restaurant Week in March — four of whom will also be looking to win a “Golden Ticket” to the World Food Championships this fall in Dallas.
All are vying for the traveling People’s Choice Award trophy that will be given to the restaurant receiving the most votes at www.corbinkytourism.com. Try them all and vote for your favorite!
Scully’s Restaurant and Bar
606-280-4100
306 S. Main Street
Owners — Chuck and Karen Hill
Hours — Wednesday: 5 p.m.-9 p.m.; Thursday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Burger — Scully’s Burger Board:
• Cheesy Hill Burger-Fresh hamburger patty, American cheese, pickles and Special Sauce
• Original Burger — Fresh hamburger patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato
• Beer Cheese & Bacon Burger — Fresh hamburger patty, house made beer cheese, bacon, pickles and house mustard
• Bacon Jam Pimento Cheeseburger — Fresh hamburger patty, house made pimento cheese smothered in house made bacon jam
Price is $12 for the four sliders.
Why choose this for this year’s Burger Week?
We have a Burger Board to showcase four burgers. The four burgers are offered as sliders. This allows for parties to share a variety of options.
Why do you like to participate in these foodie weeks?
We like to be an active part of the community. We enjoy the excitement that these weeks create in the community.
What would the People’s Choice Award mean to the restaurant?
Winning the people’s choice award would mean a lot to Scully’s Restaurant and Bar. Corbin has so many great restaurants that it would be an honor to be recognized as one of the best restaurants in Corbin. [Editor’s Note: Scully’s is also competing for a Golden Ticket.]
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.