CORBIN — As we kick off the final full week of Spring, the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission is hoping everyone will wrap their fingers around the delicious burgers being offered now through Saturday as part of Burger Week 2023.
There are nine restaurants participating in the second edition of the 2023 foodie series after Restaurant Week in March — four of whom will also be looking to win a “Golden Ticket” to the World Food Championships this fall in Dallas.
All are vying for the traveling People’s Choice Award trophy that will be given to the restaurant receiving the most votes at www.corbinkytourism.com. Try them all and vote for your favorite!
Old Town Grill
606-523-5515
14569 N US 25 E
Manager — Michael Caffrey
Hours — Sunday through Thursday: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Burger — The Swag Burger: Spicy Wagyu Beef with candied spicy bacon, ghost pepper cheese, spicy bacon jam and a sweet tomato relish. Price is $7.
Why choose this burger for this year’s Burger Week?
We’re always looking for new things for the menu, and we wanted to add spice to a burger.
Why do you like to participate in these foodie weeks?
It’s fun, it’s competitive, and it’s different.
What would the People’s Choice Award mean to the restaurant?
Tremendous, we’ve won it two of the last three years. We want to keep the trophy here at Old Town Grill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.