Burger Week: Old Town Grill

Burger Week kicked off Monday and runs through Saturday. There are nine participating restaurants in the 2022 edition of this foodie week. The traveling trophy for the People's Choice Award will be given to the restaurant receiving the most votes at www.corbinkytourism.com.
Old Town Grill
606-523-5515
14569 N US 25 E
Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m-10:30 p.m.
Burger: Farmhouse Burger - Half-pound angus beef patty, Swiss cheese, candied bacon, over medium egg, hollandaise sauce, hash brown, American cheese and garlic aioli situated between a golden toasted bun.
Old Town Grill has participated in the Burger Week festivities since year one and this year they’re bringing breakfast lovers to paradise with the farmhouse burger, a local twist on a breakfast burger.
“Everybody loves breakfast,” Manager Michael Caffrey said. “Why not put breakfast on a burger and make it taste good?”
Caffrey looks forward to customers giving the Farmhouse Burger a try, hoping to dethrone the Icehouse in this year’s Burger Week competition, while also hoping to grow the Old Town Grill and introduce the entire menu, not just the burger, to any new customers looking for a bite to eat.
“[Burger Week] is good advertisement,” he said. “And it is also a good thing to give back to the community with a good burger at a good price. That’s a hard thing to turn down.”
