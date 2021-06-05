BURGER WEEK: Old Town Grill to serve the Southern Pork Belly Burger

Old Town Grill
Southern Pork Belly Burger: Pork belly cheeseburger on a potato bun topped with layered apple slices and a special house made sauce.
How many times has your restaurant participated in Burger Week?
This will be the fourth time participating.
Why did you choose to participate in Burger Week again?
There are so many reasons. We love being able to do community events and we love that it can attract new people, as everybody goes around and tries everybody’s burgers and it supports local businesses and we just love being a part of that.
Why did you choose the Southern Pork Belly Burger for this year’s Burger Week?
We just wanted to try something a little different that we’ve never done in-house before and we came up with this recipe that absolutely was delicious.
606-523-5515
14569 N US 25 E
Manager: Michael Caffrey
Hours: Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
