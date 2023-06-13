CORBIN — As we kick off the final full week of Spring, the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission is hoping everyone will wrap their fingers around the delicious burgers being offered now through Saturday as part of Burger Week 2023.
There are nine restaurants participating in the second edition of the 2023 foodie series after Restaurant Week in March — four of whom will also be looking to win a “Golden Ticket” to the World Food Championships this fall in Dallas.
All are vying for the traveling People’s Choice Award trophy that will be given to the restaurant receiving the most votes at www.corbinkytourism.com. Try them all and vote for your favorite!
M&M Rooftop Garden
606-309-2929
209 N. Main St.
Owner/Operators — Monty and Melonie Lowans
Hours — Monday and Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday: Closed
Burger — Rooftop Chop: Fresh ground beef, shaved onions grilled, seasoned and chopped together with melty cheese served on house baked hoagie with lettuce, tomato and rooftop sauce. Price is $12.
Why choose this burger for this year’s Burger Week?
We wanted to do something different than the traditional burger, while keeping all the components of a great cheeseburger but presenting them in a different way. We are excited to share our Rooftop Chop.
Why do you like to participate in these foodie weeks?
It will most certainly give us exposure to the community and allow us to share our passion for food. We do love the buzz and excitement that these events generate.
What would the People’s Choice Award mean to the restaurant?
It would validate our efforts. We strive to provide a quality product to our community and getting the People’s Choice would be an acknowledgement from them that we are doing it right. [Editor’s Note: M&M Rooftop is also competing for a Golden Ticket.]
