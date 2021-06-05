BURGER WEEK: Knuck's Kitchen serving up the Knuckle Burger

Knuck’s Kitchen
Knuckle Burger: Grilled chicken patty on top of a 100% all beef patty topped with grilled onion, sautéed mushrooms and peppers, cheese and aioli served on a grilled bun.
How many times has your restaurant participated in Burger Week?
This will be the first year.
Why did you choose to participate in Burger Week for the first time?
I want to try to get my name and food out there. I feel like we’re not as busy as we should be because no one knows I’m here.
Why did you choose the Knuckle Burger for this year’s Burger Week?
Because it’s good and we’re famous for our Phillies, so we just wanted to get that out there.
678-752-2351
1100 S Main Street
Owner: Megan Knuckles
Hours: Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.