CORBIN -- It's that time of year again in Corbin as fryers across the city are primed and ready to begin the 2022 edition of Burger Week which begins Monday, June 6, and will run through Saturday, June 11.
Intended to highlight local restaurants, Burger Week is one of three food themed weeks around Corbin, such as Finger Lickin' Chicken Week and Restaurant Week. This year's participating restaurants are Austin City Saloon, Bubby's BBQ, The Caboose Sports Tavern, Depot on Main, Icehouse Restaurant and Bar, Old Town Grill, Seasons, Si Senor, and Wrigley Taproom & Eatery.
Every year during the week, restaurants throughout the town prepare a specialty burger to attract locals and tourists alike, and this year is no different as nine different restaurants offer a unique burger experience for customers to enjoy.
While the week is fun and easy to enjoy for food lovers everywhere, it also plays a larger significance to the local economy and wellbeing of local family-owned restaurants.
"It's important for us to have food-centric events because over the last several years Corbin has really become a foodie destination," Maggy Monhollen, Corbin's tourism director, said. "We have such a wide variety of locally owned and operated restaurants that all offer their own unique flair. The food weeks that we do give us the opportunity to showcase those restaurants at a price that won't bust the bank."
She continued with several of the pros that weeks like Burger Week bring to Corbin and its economy in being self sufficient.
"It generates business for the restaurants," she said. "Part of what I do is to bring economic stimulation to the city, so of course that's important, it brings business. It also gives people an opportunity to maybe try another restaurant they've never tried before to have a new experience. Then also in addition we get to give the restaurant chefs an opportunity to come up with a new culinary creation and really showcase their skills by coming up with something and testing it out and presenting to the public."
Chefs from across Corbin took the challenge in stride with all kinds of interesting creations ranging from breakfast burgers to spicy jalapeno burgers bound to bring a kick.
The week has been an annual tradition for seven years now, only missing one year for the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down most businesses across the country, with 2018 also seeing the introduction of a coveted People's Choice Award that allows customers to vote for their favorite burger.
Currently, Ice House is the reigning Burger Week winner, though it will have a battle with some tough competition for the seventh edition of the event if it hopes to go back-to-back.
Monhollen encouraged all Corbin residents to try at least one specialty burger to support local businesses and establishments.
"Give something new a try," she said. "This really gives people an opportunity to get out and explore and realize that there are all kinds of things to do in this city, and we're giving them a creative chance to try so get on out and support small business! Shop local. Give big love to burgers in Corbin."
Tuesday's Times-Tribune will feature a full list of participating establishments, open times, burger descriptions and space to make notes about your favorite burgers so you will be ready to vote for the People's Choice Award at www.corbinkytourism.com.
