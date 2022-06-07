Burger Week kicked off Monday and runs through Saturday. There are nine participating restaurants in the 2022 edition of this foodie week. The traveling trophy for the People's Choice Award will be given to the restaurant receiving the most votes at www.corbinkytourism.com.
Icehouse Restaurant and Bar
606-261-7588
899 KY 26
Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.-midnight; Saturday 6:30 p.m.-midnight; Closed Sunday-Monday
Burger: Western Burger — All-beef patty seasoned with A-1 steak sauce and topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, bacon, slice of cheddar cheese, and an onion ring
