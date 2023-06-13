CORBIN — As we kick off the final full week of Spring, the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission is hoping everyone will wrap their fingers around the delicious burgers being offered now through Saturday as part of Burger Week 2023.
There are nine restaurants participating in the second edition of the 2023 foodie series after Restaurant Week in March — four of whom will also be looking to win a “Golden Ticket” to the World Food Championships this fall in Dallas.
All are vying for the traveling People’s Choice Award trophy that will be given to the restaurant receiving the most votes at www.corbinkytourism.com. Try them all and vote for your favorite!
Bubby’s BBQ
606-258-9070
2700 Cumberland Falls Hwy.
Owner — Mark Shepherd
Hours — Wednesday-Saturday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday: Closed
Burger — BBQ Burger: half-pound all beef burger topped with half-pound of pork, bacon, BBQ sauce and an onion ring. Price is $8 including fries.
Why choose this burger for this year’s Burger Week?
It’s a mixture of both pork and a burger. So people can get a taste of pork on a burger.
Why do you like to participate in these foodie weeks?
It just gives people another choice. A lot of people don’t realize that we have a menu. Most people come in and think we have a buffet so it shows we can do burgers too.
What would the People’s Choice Award mean to the restaurant?
Being a locally-owned business, it means a lot because we do take a lot of pride in making sure people get what they want. [Editor’s Note: Bubby’s is also competing for a Golden Ticket.]
