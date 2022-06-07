Burger Week: Bubby's BBQ

Burger Week kicked off Monday and runs through Saturday. There are nine participating restaurants in the 2022 edition of this foodie week. The traveling trophy for the People's Choice Award will be given to the restaurant receiving the most votes at www.corbinkytourism.com.
Bubby’s BBQ
606-258-9070
2700 Cumberland Falls Hwy
Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Monday-Tuesday - closed
Burger: BBQ Pork Burger — 8-ounce all-beef patty topped with BBQ pork, cheese, BBQ sauce and onion petals
How many times has your restaurant participated in Burger Week: This is the sixth year in a row.
Why do you like to participate in these foodie weeks: It gives everyone a chance to try the burger at a reasonable price.
Why choose this burger for this year’s Burger Week: We’re a barbecue restaurant so we wanted to incorporate BBQ into the burger and not just with the sauce. It’s a hefty-sized burger.
