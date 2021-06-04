BURGER WEEK: Bubby's BBQ to serve the Bacon BBQ Burger

Bubby’s BBQ
Bacon BBQ Burger: Half pound all beef patty topped with bacon, pulled pork, pickles and onions.
How many times has your restaurant participated in Burger Week?
Every year since it’s been started.
Why did you choose to participate in Burger Week again?
I think it’s one of the better things tourism has come up with to generate tourism in the city and generate money for restaurants. It’s very successful after the first one. It wasn’t as good as they are now, but I could see it going in the direction it was heading in, and we wanted to be a part of that.
Why did you choose the Bacon BBQ Burger for this year’s Burger Week?
Two years ago we done it and it was very successful. Where we skipped last year, I want to pick up where we left off two years ago.
606-258-9070
Owner: Mark Shepherd
Hours: Wednesday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
