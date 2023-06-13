CORBIN — As we kick off the final full week of Spring, the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission is hoping everyone will wrap their fingers around the delicious burgers being offered now through Saturday as part of Burger Week 2023.
There are nine restaurants participating in the second edition of the 2023 foodie series after Restaurant Week in March — four of whom will also be looking to win a “Golden Ticket” to the World Food Championships this fall in Dallas.
All are vying for the traveling People’s Choice Award trophy that will be given to the restaurant receiving the most votes at www.corbinkytourism.com. Try them all and vote for your favorite!
Austin City Saloon
606-280-7448
302 S. Main Street
Owner — Josh Brock
Hours — Monday: 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Tuesday & Wednesday: Closed; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday: 11 a.m.-1 a.m.; Sunday: Closed
Burger — The Deflation Cheeseburger: A magical quarter-pound of beef that contains no magic at all. A slab of cheese that could choke a donkey. Two buttered and toasted buns that’ll remind you to put sunscreen on. Price is $1.99 each, limit two per customer and dine in only.
Why choose this burger for this year’s Burger Week?
We chose the Deflation Burger for obvious reasons. The $5 rule was dropped and it was assumed everyone’s burger would be more expensive; so why not go as low as we could? Everyone loves a deal and we love the attention.
Why do you like to participate in these foodie weeks?
Foodie weeks are always a blast because we always try to stand apart in some weird, fun way.
What would the People’s Choice Award mean to the restaurant?
We’re not concerned with the award more so than just having fun with the marketing aspect of the week.
