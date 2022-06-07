Burger Week: Austin City Saloon

Burger Week kicked off Monday and runs through Saturday. There are nine participating restaurants in the 2022 edition of this foodie week. The traveling trophy for the People's Choice Award will be given to the restaurant receiving the most votes at www.corbinkytourism.com.
Austin City Saloon
606-280-7448
302 S. Main Street
Hours: Monday-Wednesday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-1 a.m.; Sunday noon-5 p.m.
Burger: Deflation Burger – Candied bacon beer cheeseburger with fries
How many times has your restaurant participated in Burger Week: I think this is the second year.
Why do you like to participate in these foodie weeks: Number one, we don’t really make any money off these meals, especially at $6, and the way that inflation and everything is. It helps with marketing and gets people into these restaurants that typically may not come because they’re wanting to try all the different dishes. It gives us the opportunity to do something else that’s not on our daily menu.
Why choose this burger for this year’s Burger Week?: Well, the burger is a great burger, number one. The name, as far as the Deflation Burger, came about because prices are skyrocketing on everything. It was $6 last year, and it’s $6 this year. We decided to call it the Deflation Burger because it’s going in the opposite direction than it should be going.
