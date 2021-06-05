BURGER WEEK: Austin City Saloon offering the Tex-Mex Nacho Burger

Austin City Saloon
Tex-Mex Nacho Burger: ¼ lb. all beef patty smothered in nacho cheddar cheese sauce, Pico de Gallo, tortilla strips, and house-made southwest ranch.
How many times has your restaurant participated in Burger Week?
This will be the first year.
Why did you choose to participate in Burger Week for the first time?
It’s just a great promo that the City of Corbin does. They push the restaurants, as far as their advertising and all that. It gets new people in everybody’s doors, so people who may typically come to our restaurant may visit other restaurants and vice versa because a lot of people try to get every burger. It’s not necessarily for the money because you really don’t make any money off Burger Week but it’s fun that the town does this and everyone can participate in it.
Why did you choose the Tex-Mex Nacho Burger for this year’s Burger Week?
I left that up to the Kitchen Manager Ben. Tex Mex is huge in Texas and obviously with the name Austin City Saloon, we wanted to go that route. It’s good marketing and we thought it would fit and we figured it would be something different that nobody else has done before.
606-280-7448
302 S. Main Street
Owner: Josh Brock
Hours: Monday – Wednesday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 5pm-10pm; Thursday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
