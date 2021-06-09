Burchette becomes president of Garden Club of Kentucky

Corbin Garden Club’s own Carcille Burchette was recently named the Garden Club of Kentucky’s newest president.
The Garden Club of Kentucky was incorporated in 1931 and is a member of the South Atlantic Region of the National Garden Clubs. It is divided into five districts with approximately 50 local clubs and 2,000 members across the state.
Burchette joined the Corbin Garden Club nearly 25 years ago after her brother, a landscaper, told her that he thought she would enjoy it.
Burchette admitted she wasn’t an avid gardener before joining the club but after attending a flower show with her brother, she just had to join.
“It was my first flower show I ever went to and I just thought ‘oh my goodness, I’d like to be a part of this,’” she said.
Since then, Burchette has held various positions within the organization, including holding positions within the state’s garden club and even at the national level.
“I’m very much honored because it is a wonderful organization, absolutely wonderful organization,” Burchette said of being named president.
Burchette said it is an honor to represent the Corbin Garden Club now at the state level.
In her role as president, Burchette hopes to educate others about what the garden club does and how it helps our communities.
“A lot of people think they have to have a green thumb to belong to the club but it’s about so much more, really and truly,” she said. “It’s about people that are interested in taking care of their environment. Naturally, we encourage gardening of all kinds—vegetable, flowers, trees. But it’s just really a wonderful organization that encompasses so much more than what people realize. A lot of people that say they don’t have a green thumb, I say join the garden club so you can learn. I’m still learning, I learn all the time.”
Every two years, when the new administration comes in, Burchette said a new theme is chosen for that two-year term. As president, Burchette plans to continue with the “Let’s Grow” theme.
“The last two years has been ‘Let’s Grow’ and I want to continue that because we want to grow in membership, we want grow in number of clubs, we want to grow in education, in the amount of schools that we offer, we want to grow in every single way that we can,” Burchette said.
As president of the Garden Club of Kentucky, Burchette will be attending various meetings, supporting local clubs within the state and encouraging clubs to take on projects in their communities, as well as attending Blue Star Memorials.
“It’s being available to all my friends that are members and getting to know the ones I don’t know and offering support and trying to get questions answered,” Burchette said. “If I don’t know the answers, I’ll find someone who does.”
Burchette wants to dispel the notion that the garden club is only for older generations of women, when the garden club is for everyone, no matter their age or gender.
“I wish people would give garden clubs a chance and just check them out,” Burchette said.
Burchette said that starting a local garden club is simple, as you only need 10 members to start your own club.
“I would be glad to come and talk to them, without any obligation at all to form a club,” she said. “But just let them be aware of the benefits of belonging to a federated club and there are many.”
For more information or to ask about joining or starting your own garden club, call or text Burchette at 606-344-6164.
