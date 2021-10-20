CORBIN—From Corbin to Lexington, one local artist’s work is bringing hope to those in need.
In June, Beth Grove with Moonbow Treasures created a Buddy Bench, which was installed in front of First Baptist Church’s White Flag Ministry in Corbin through a grant given by the Green Dot Community. The bench was meant to serve as a way to give those struggling in the community an opportunity to be heard.
“At this Buddy Bench, you will occasionally see people who have been trained and scheduled sitting there to be a listening ear for anyone who needs a buddy,” First Baptist Church posted to their Facebook page. “Through the White Flag, we minister to many people who could use a listening ear, and this bench will help provide more ministry to them.”
“The image is simple yet beautiful,” the post continued. “In life’s storms we all look for a sign of hope. A rainbow is reminder of hope that God places in the sky. We pray this bench will be sign of hope, too, for people who need a buddy.”
Grove said the Buddy Bench project was originally intended to keep school age children from feeling excluded when a new student arrived or felt alone.
“The students would see and invite the students that sat on the buddy bench to join them, so they were not alone,” Grove explained. “I decided during 2020 that the concept was transferable to any community. To change it from just need to be seen to be heard as well.”
The story behind Grove’s Buddy Bench installed at the White Flag Ministry eventually reached the ears of Fr. Jim Sichko, a well-known preacher, evangelist and motivational speaker based in the Diocese of Lexington. He reached out to Stan JR Zerkowski, the LGBTQ+ Ministry Director at the Historic Saint Paul Catholic Church in Lexington, offering to pay for a similar bench to be installed at the ministry.
Zerkowski then reached out to Grove about making a bench for their ministry but with the inscription, “you are welcome just as you are – fearfully and wonderfully made – Psalm 139.”
Grove, with the help of her husband Jonathan, put the bench together, which is made of over 500 recycled milk jugs and takes approximately six weeks to finish. They delivered the bench to the church at the beginning of the month.
“LGBTQ+ persons and their families and friends find a loving embrace at Historic Saint Paul Parish and now we have a prominent symbol that everyone will see as they walk from the parking lot to enter the church building,” Historic Saint Paul Catholic Church wrote in a Facebook post.
Grove hopes that the bench will make a difference in the lives of those in need of some hope.
“I believe that every public community including the churches would benefit from a bench for those that need hope,” Grove said.
