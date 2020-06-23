Early Tuesday morning, Lincoln County farmer Mike Broihier had a neighbor travel down his driveway and tell him that his cows were in the middle of the highway. In his flip-flops and T-shirt, the former Marine Lt. Col. rushed to get the herd out of the harms way, only to later find out that they weren't his cows after all.
When he isn't chasing down livestock, Broihier is busy working on his campaign for U.S. Senate. He joins 10 other Democratic candidates who will battle it out in Kentucky's primary for a chance to end Mitch McConnell's 36-year run as a senator.
What started as a grassroots effort, Broihier's campaign has recently launched a six-figure statewide TV advertising blitz. This comes as a result of Broihier's campaign raising over half a million dollars to date while being extremely efficient with its spending.
"Back when I started, my wife and I knew that this was going to be a grassroots campaign," Broihier told the Times-Tribune. "I'm running against not one, but two of the best funded senate candidates in the history of the country, Amy McGrath and Mitch McConnell. We knew that we were never going to have that kind of money."
McGrath, one of Broihier's opponents in the Democratic primary, has raised $41 million as of June 3, more than any other U.S. Senate candidate nationally. The candidate with the second highest total is the incumbent McConnell with approximately $33 million raised.
In an attempt to overcome the financial disadvantage Broihier found himself in, the former editor of the Imperial Journal in Lincoln County had one of his campaign volunteers copy the names, phone numbers, and email addresses to every single newspaper in Kentucky from the Kentucky Press Association's (KPA) website.
"That was last July when a friend of ours, she'd came to our house for two hours a day and just click her way through the KPA website. She built a little database of all of them," he explained. "Because I know that at least in rural Kentucky when people said they read the paper, they're not talking about the Washington Post. They're talking about the Mountain Eagle, or they're talking about the Advocate Messenger, they're talking about the Times-Tribune."
Broihier says that as a former Marine he takes his oath to defend the Constitution very seriously. He says he's witnessed a slide toward authoritarianism in our nation's capital, and that was what ultimately led him to running for office.
"These grade school civics lessons we learned about co-equal branches of government, checks and balances has all been thrown out the window," he said. "Back in last July when I started using the word authoritarianism, people looked at me kind of funny. But just last week, former Secretary of State Jim Mattis said the word authoritarianism. Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelley said authoritarianism. Bob Gates, former Secretary of Defense for both George W. Bush, and Barack Obama just published a book talking about authoritarianism," he continued. "So, I'm like, 'a little late guys, but welcome to the club of being concerned about this.'"
Broihier said he pins most of the slide toward authoritarianism on McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader.
"He gets what he wants. He gets to give tax breaks to his friends, and pack the courts, and basically lets the President do whatever the hell he wants," Broihier said on McConnell.
"As a Kentuckian, I said 'well, Mitch McConnell's a Kentucky problem, we need to fix.' I looked at my resume, I said, 'you're a veteran. You're a former teacher, newspaperman, and a farmer. Like, an honest to God bend over and pick the crops farmer. Mitch McConnell's never seen a candidate like you,' and that's why I wanted to run against him, because I thought that I could beat him."
In a news release announcing his intent to run last year, Broihier said his campaign would be about "economic and social justice for every Kentuckian, every community." Some of the issues Brohihier's campaign looks to address is universal basic income, LGBTQ+ equality, a minimum wage increase, medicare for all, enacting red flag laws, and universal background checks being conducted when purchasing a firearm.
"In America, you can just go to the local flea market and buy yourself an AK, or an AR. And with no training, and no background checks, or no anything have a weapon capable of killing an awful lot of people at one time," Broihier explained. "I think that as a veteran, there should be a minimum universal background check if you're going to buy a weapon."
Broihier says he has personally purchased guns with vendors who have conducted a universal background check on him.
"You go in, you show them your ID, and you give them the last four of your social security number, and it literally takes seconds," explained Broihier. "They don't record what kind of weapon you bought. It doesn't go into a massive database how many guns does Mike Broihier have, it just says, 'is this person a zealot? Is this person someone who shouldn't have a gun right now,'" he continued. "I don't know why that's not universal. It's only for new gun sales, or sales through a licensed federal firearm dealer, but go to the local swap-meet or local flea market and pick up whatever you want within reason."
Broihier says commonsense gun reform has had bipartisan support from the House of Representatives.
"It has massive bipartisan support in the Senate. Mitch McConnell won't bring it up to a vote because he's in the pocket of the gun lobby and the gun industry," Broihier said. "Even his fellow Republican senators are saying, although quietly, 'if we do not get onboard with making some common sense changes that everyone wants, literally everyone wants, including the majority of NRA members, then we're going to go extinct.' And that's quote from a Republican senator."
"Resisting change every single time means you're not involved in the conversation," he later added. "When you're not involved in the conversation, you don't get to air your side. If you just say no every time, there's no discourse, there's no development of ideas, there's no middle ground."
Broihier says he would love to be senator, but doesn't want to be a politician. To him, being a politician is a job, while being a senator is a calling.
"It's a leadership position, and I guess you could be a senator and a politician, but I don't want to be a politician," he said. "A lot of things that I proposed go against what a politician would be interested in. For example, let's say things like infrastructure for example. I want to create a national schedule of infrastructure projects, and by schedule I mean build, maintain, repair, and replace completely transparent to the tax payers."
"That way if there's something that needs to be done, it's done on a regular basis, the money is set aside," he explained. "They will never have to come to me and say, 'hey Mike can you repair this bridge over the creek.' I don't want them to owe me, and I know that if you were a politician you'd say, 'no, no, no that's not the way we do things.' People come to you, you get it for them, and then they vote for you again."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.