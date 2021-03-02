Brock's attorney file's motion to have victim's phone transferred to defense

WHITLEY COUNTY - A Corbin man accused of killing three people, one of whom was pregnant, was virtually present in Whitley County Circuit Court Monday, where his attorney filed a motion to have the cellphone of one of the victims transferred over to the defense.
Paul Brock, 40, is accused of killing Mary Jackson, 74, and her pregnant granddaughter, Tiffany Byers, 33, at an Ellison Street residence in Corbin in February 2018. Brock was arrested on Feb. 18, 2018. The body of Byers' husband, Aaron Byers, 45, was located in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Corinth Cemetery Road the following day.
Brock appeared before Judge Dan Ballou from the Whitley County Detention Center via Zoom Monday afternoon. Similar to motions past, Brock's attorney, Andrea Kendall, filed a motion to have a cellphone transferred over to the defense for expert forensic analysis. However, this time the cellphone belongs to one of the victims found at the Ellison Street address.
Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling argued the defense needed to show some sort of relevancy to the contents on the cellphone.
"I'm not sure analyzing the cellphone of the victim has any relevance or if the defense has even shown enough for us to agree to release from our custody," said Bowling.
Kendall responded that one of the reasons the defense was interested in the victim's cellphone was in relation to the events and timing of the day the incident occurred, citing how cellphones contain a lot of information about its user's whereabouts and how they access them.
"So it is for that reason we believe that information on the phone is relevant, that it could help determine the events of that day from the perspective of the residents of the house," she said.
Bowling argued that the defense still hadn't demonstrated on how examining the cellphone could lead to the discovery of any admissible evidence.
"The conversation between a person shot in the head and another person is inadmissible under multiple grounds of hearsay of confrontation issues," noted Bowling. "So, I just don't see the relevance. The law's pretty clear the defendant must make some showing of relevancy in a discovery motion."
Kendal said the defense was not requesting the Commonwealth do anything but allow the defense to have access to the cellphone for analyzation. Judge Ballou agreed with the defense and sustained the motion.
"I think it's kind of hard to know what all might be irrelevant unless you can see it," he said when sustaining the defense's motion.
Kendall also brought to the court's attention a motion she had filed last week in regards to surveillance video footage from Depot Street that had been retained. She said the entirety of the surveillance video had not been retained.
Bowling said he would like time to respond to that particular motion and asked for a future hearing on not only it, but the next motion filed by the defense, which was a motion to dismiss the indictment against Brock.
"The next motion also involves the failure to retain evidence," said Kendall. "I propose we pick a date to take up those two motions."
Bowling said that in his written response to the motion, he asked for an immediate evidentiary hearing.
"And then perhaps we would take on the issue of sanctions because the allegations of fraud are not reported in this case," he added. "We strongly deny misplacing or misusing evidence. So, we would like a hearing and then the court take up additional issues after that."
Judge Ballou scheduled the hearing to take place on Monday, March 8 at 9 a.m.
Bowling stated for the record that the defense was alleging that discovery violations had occurred, and as a result, the shift of burden would fall on the defense during the hearing.
Brock currently faces four counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. He is being housed in the Whitley County Detention Center on $1,000,000 cash bond.
