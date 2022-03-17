Brock murder trial continues after three days of testimony

WILLIAMSBURG — The murder trial for a Corbin man facing three counts of murder and one count of first-degree fetal homicide is continuing as the prosecution has called witnesses for the first three days of the trial.
Paul Brock, 41, is charged with three counts of murder, one count of first-degree fetal homicide and tampering with physical evidence.
He is accused of killing Mary Jackson, 74, her pregnant granddaughter, Tiffany Myers, 33, and Myers’ husband, Aaron Byers, 45. The bodies of Jackson and Myers were found at their Ellison Street residence in February 2018. It was determined that they had been shot to death. Byers’ body was found days later in a shallow grave in a wooded area owned by Brock off Corinth Cemetery Road.
While the jury selection for the trial began on March 1, the testimonies did not begin until Monday.
Day two of testimony began with the defense questioning Myers' brother Justin Collins, who lived at the residence with Jackson, Myers and Byers. Collins was home when the shooting happened and said he had just woken up when he heard Myers and a man's voice that he identified as that of Brock.
Collins heard the gunshot and his sister exclaim before he jumped out of his bedroom window and ran to a neighbor's house. While at the neighbor's, unable to get inside, Collins had testified on Monday that he saw Brock from afar getting into his silver truck. Collins clarified on Tuesday during defense questioning that he never saw Brock's face, but said he saw his silhouette.
Defense attorney Joshua Miller focused on the fact that Collins did not know Myers well and might not have known of problems going on in her and Byers' relationship, as Collins did not know Myers was pregnant despite her having a stroller and car seat in her bedroom.
Miller questioned Collins about various times the police were called to the home on Ellison Street. Collins noted that Myers called the police often.
Tuesday afternoon the prosecution began calling police officers who were involved in the response at the scene and the ensuing investigation.
Defense attorneys focused on asking the police about the various 911 calls they received from the home on Ellison Street.
Corbin Police Department Sgt. Jeff Hill was questioned about a call he responded to in July 2017 at the home. Myers had claimed Byers had raped her, so Hill took her to Baptist Health Corbin for a sexual assault examination. While there, Myers story of what happened was different from what she had reported initially to Hill and that version did not warrant charges.
Later that same day in July, Jackson called the police wanting Myers and Byers out of her house. Hill responded to that call as well and Myers said she did not want to press charges against Byers for the incident reported earlier.
For the shooting investigation, Hill had obtained video surveillance from a local business located near Ellison Street. The video showed the street and he was able to locate video of Brock's silver truck going toward and away from the home the day of the shooting. Defense attorneys questioned if Hill had obtained any more video before or after seeing the silver truck, and he said he had not.
Hill and other officers questioned on Tuesday testified that Byers was always polite, respectful and never gave the police any trouble when they responded to the house.
Glenn Taylor, a detective with the ATF task force, also took the stand Tuesday. He assisted with the searches of Brock's truck and of the 7-8 acres of land owned by Brock on Corinth Cemetery Road.
Taylor said he remembered the smell of bleach coming from the pickup truck was strong. He also noted there were discoloration spots throughout the truck that he attributed to the use of bleach. Taylor also noted he thought there was some blood on the controls for the heater and radio.
Taylor walked the woodline of the Corinth Cemetery Road property and he had seen a mound of what looked like fresh dirt and leaves. He then saw a shovel and mattock sitting near the mound. He and the other officers present used a stick to move some of the leaves and saw what looked like human skin. That was when they found Byers' body.
In the second search of Brock's truck, Taylor said what stuck out to him was in the bed of the truck there was a rope, a part of what they believed was Byers' pants, and a lampshade. Taylor said the officers were looking for items that might have been able to move Byers' body because he was a larger man. Taylor did testify that there was a tool that could have been used to pull objects and that on Byers' body there was a spot that looked like a rope might have been tied around him.
"This could have been used to get Byers' in his position," Taylor said.
Corbin Police Department Rusty Hedrick was also called to the stand on Tuesday. During his testimony, the entirety of the interview he did with Brock was played on video for jurors. Hedrick was the first to interview Brock that day after the shooting as Brock voluntarily came to the police station after police made a traffic stop on the vehicle he was in.
Hedrick noted things that stood out in the interview with Brock were Brock's body language changed when talking about Byers, he went from calm to "agitated". He also said Brock's timeline of events changed, where at first he was missing a whole day and then at the very end he said he was a day off. Hedrick also noted Brock started to cry when he told Brock the two women were dead.
Also questioned on Tuesday was Brock's stepson Nicholas Parks. Defense attorney Andrea Kendall showed pictures of Brock with his grandson and asked Parks about their relationship.
Parks said he had known Brock for as long as he can remember. Parks testified that Brock had been in a car crash in 2014 that injured Brock's back and shoulder. He said Brock could hardly get around after the crash and went to several doctors appointments to try to fix the issues. Parks said Brock was dealing with those issues up until the time of his incarceration.
The trial will continue at 9 a.m. Thursday.
