Bridging Kentucky project starts on Thursday in Whitley County  

MANCHESTER, Ky. - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists lane closures will be in place on U.S. 25W at mile point 6.205 (Clear Fork Bridge) in Whitley County beginning Thursday, March 24 until Tuesday, November 1.
The lane closures are needed to accommodate a bridge replacement project located at mile point 6.205, just south of Williamsburg. Ten-foot wide lane restrictions will be in place while temporary traffic signals will be in use to move traffic through the work zone.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
Bridging Kentucky is a program to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state.
